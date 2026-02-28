 Ranji Trophy 2026: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Announces ₹2 Crore Reward, Govt Jobs For Players After Historic Title Win
Jammu & Kashmir created history by winning their maiden Ranji Trophy, defeating eight-time champions Karnataka with a massive first-innings lead. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced ₹2 crore in cash rewards and government jobs for players and staff, calling the triumph a watershed moment for the region’s cricketing rise.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah | ANI

New Delhi: Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs. 2 crore and government job opportunities for players and support staff following the team’s historic maiden Ranji Trophy title win, terming the achievement a watershed moment for cricket in the Union Territory.

Jammu & Kashmir scripted history after securing the title on the basis of a massive first-innings lead against eight-time champions Karnataka in the five-day final at Hubballi, completing a dominant performance that underlined their rise as a formidable force in domestic cricket.

Announcing the reward, the Chief Minister’s Office highlighted the broader significance of the triumph for the region’s sporting ecosystem.

J&K Omar Abdullah's Tweet

“Congratulating Team J&K on their historic triumph in the Ranji Trophy, the Chief Minister announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for the players and support staff after their emphatic victory over Karnataka on their home turf. Calling it a watershed moment for Jammu &amp; Kashmir cricket, he said the landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration. The players will also be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons,” Office of Chief Minister of J&K, Omar Abdullah, stated on X

Jammu & Kashmir laid the foundation for their triumph with a monumental first-innings total of 584, built around a superb century by Shubham Pundir and crucial contributions from the top and middle order. In reply, Karnataka fought hard through a valiant 160 from Mayank Agarwal, but disciplined bowling led by Auqib Nabi Dar, who claimed a five-wicket haul, ensured Jammu &amp; Kashmir secured a commanding 291-run first-innings lead.

The visitors further tightened their grip in the second innings, with opener Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra producing composed centuries to bat Karnataka out of contention. With an unassailable lead in hand, Jammu &Kashmir declared their innings, and the match eventually ended in a draw, sealing the title for J&K based on first-innings advantage.

Led by the experienced Paras Dogra, Jammu & Kashmir dominated key phases of the final, showcasing discipline with both bat and ball to outplay one of the most successful teams in the tournament’s history.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

