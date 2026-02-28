Rare Scenes! KL Rahul Bowls Almost Gets Maiden Wicket In Ranji Trophy Final, Wife Athiya Shetty Reacts | VIDEO

KL Rahul had the rare opportunity to roll his arm over in the Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir. Rahul hasn't bowled in first class cricket in 11 years, often keeping wickets. Athiya Shetty, his wife was herself shocked at seeing images, as Rahul almost helped himself to a wicket with Mayank Agarwal dropping a simple catch at slip.

Athiya Shetty shared images of Rahul bowling and simply captioned, "WHAA???" capturing the surprise.

With the game heading towards a draw, Karnataka captain Devdutt Padikkal turned to KL Rahul to roll his arm over before lunch on Day 5. Rahul rarely bowls, with the Ranji Trophy final being just the 9th time he has bowled in first class cricket.

He has never picked up a wicket in first class and had the opportunity to do so. Sahil Lotra, attempted a cut short with a thick edge heading straight to Mayank Agarwal, who dropped a sitter. Rahul was visibly disappointed and hurled a few cusses at Agarwal in a light moment. Agarwal and Rahul are childhood friends and have played age group cricket together.