Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Mumbai Eye Winning Start Against Chandigarh At Wankhede In Hunt For 43rd Title | X

Mumbai: Forty-two-time champions Mumbai will look to begin their quest for another Ranji Trophy title on a winning note when they take on Chandigarh in their 2026-27 season opener at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

The match promises an interesting contest, with former Mumbai wicketkeeper-batter and coach Vinayak Samant taking charge of Chandigarh just days before their opening fixture. His appointment comes after Chandigarh endured a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, winning only one of their seven league matches.

Mumbai, meanwhile, enter the new season with a formidable batting line-up and renewed determination to reclaim the title that has eluded them since their triumph in 2023-24.

Siddhesh Lad will lead the side, with promising young batter Ayush Mhatre serving as vice-captain. The hosts have named a strong squad featuring India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian.

The return of Jaiswal adds considerable strength to Mumbai's batting, while Sarfaraz's experience and prolific domestic record will be crucial to their plans.

Mumbai will, however, miss experienced all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who is unavailable because of an injury. Suryakumar Yadav has also been left out of the squad, with selectors citing his lack of recent red-ball match practice.

Speaking ahead of the season, Lad acknowledged the expectations associated with representing Mumbai, who are seeking a record-extending 43rd Ranji Trophy crown.

The captain emphasised the importance of embracing the pressure that accompanies Mumbai's rich cricketing legacy rather than allowing it to affect the team's performances.

Mhatre, who led India to the Under-19 World Cup title earlier this year, will also have an important role at the top of the order. His elevation to vice-captain reflects the selectors' confidence in the youngster's leadership abilities.

Mumbai's previous campaign ended in disappointment despite a strong league-stage showing. They collected 33 points to qualify for the quarter-finals but suffered a four-wicket defeat against Karnataka, bringing their title challenge to a premature end.

That result will provide additional motivation as Mumbai look to translate their squad strength into consistent performances.

For Chandigarh, the immediate challenge is considerably greater. The visitors finished the 2025-26 season with one victory, five defeats and a draw, exposing weaknesses they will need to address against stronger opposition.

Their preparations have also been disrupted by a late coaching change, with Samant joining the squad on Thursday, Oct 8, barely three days before the opening match.

The former Mumbai coach brings valuable experience, having guided Mumbai to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title in 2018-19. More recently, he helped Bihar win the Ranji Trophy Plate Group and Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group competitions last season.

Samant's familiarity with the Wankhede Stadium and Mumbai's cricketing culture could prove useful as Chandigarh attempt to challenge the hosts.

However, the limited preparation time presents a significant obstacle for the new coach, who must quickly assess his players and establish a strategy.

Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra will be expected to shoulder considerable responsibility with the bat and provide leadership against a vastly more experienced Mumbai outfit.

The contrasting soil conditions could also influence the contest, with Chandigarh accustomed to black-soil pitches at home while Mumbai traditionally play on red-soil surfaces.

Mumbai will start as firm favourites, but Chandigarh will hope that Samant's knowledge of the opposition helps them produce a competitive performance.

For the hosts, a convincing opening victory would provide the ideal platform for another assault on the Ranji Trophy title.