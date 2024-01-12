Ranji Trophy 2024: Shreyas Iyer's Impressive Knock Highlights Mumbai's Strong Display Against Andhra Pradesh

Shreyas Iyer. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bhupen Lalwani's impressive half-century, coupled with valuable contributions of 48 and 41 from Shreyas Iyer and Suved Parkar, guided Mumbai 281 for 6 on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy clash against Andhra in a Group B encounter here on Friday. Andhra's 20-year-old seamer Nitish Reddy grabbed 3/20, including the prized-scalps of Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer.

As the day concluded, Shams Mulani stood unbeaten at 30, with Tanush Kotian providing solid support at an unbeaten 31. Andhra's Nitish Reddy showcased his bowling prowess, ending the day with an impactful three-wicket haul, while Shoaib Md Khan chipped in with figures of 2/42.

Shreyas Iyer vs Andhra

48 (48)

7 Fours

Strike Rate 100 and all other batters Strike Rate 50#ShreyasIyer | #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/8HvqTyDysM — Pick-up Shot (@96ShreyasIyer) January 12, 2024

Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes a fifer in his first Ranji match in 6 years:

Veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar blew away Bengal top-order in an incredible five-wicket haul in a dream Ranji Trophy comeback as Uttar Pradesh bounced back after being shot out for 60, in Kanpur. Opting to bowl on a green-top pitch after a delayed start, Uttar Pradesh's first innings lasted just 20.5 overs in the opening session.

India pacer Mohammed Shami's younger brother Mohammed Kaif was the star for Bengal, claiming 4/14 in his 5.5 overs.But what unfolded thereafter was a Bhuvi show as the injury-prone India seamer marked his first-class return by claiming 5/25 from 13 overs, that included three maiden overs.

The 33-year-old, who last played in Tests in the South Africa tour in 2018, dismissed Sourav Paul (13) and Sudip Gharami (0) in the space of three balls.

Brief scores

Mumbai 281 for 6 in 88 overs (Bhupen Lalwani 61, Shreyas Iyer 48, Suved Parkar 41, Shams Mulani 30 batting, Tanush Kotian 31 batting; Nitish Reddy 3/44, Shoaib Md Khan 2/42) vs Andhra.