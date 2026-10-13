Rajnath Singh Felicitates Indian Armed Forces Athletes For Winning 27 Medals At Asian Games, Calls For Stronger Performance At Los Angeles Olympics 2028 | Video

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New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday felicitated the sportspersons from the armed forces who bagged a total of 27 medals, including six gold, at the recently held Asian Games in Japan.

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During his interaction with them, he also highlighted the role played by the Mission Olympic Wing in identifying talented athletes and nurturing them with scientific training and sports facilities.

He stressed a focused and systematic approach towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, calling for better performance at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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Armed forces secure 27 medals

A total of 92 athletes from the three services competed in 19 disciplines and won 27 medals — six gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze.

Army athletes alone secured 20 medals (six gold, eight silver and six bronze), contributing nearly 24 per cent to India's overall tally. They were also felicitated by Chief of the Army Staff Gen Dhiraj Seth, who was present on the occasion, according to an official statement.

The overall Indian contingent won 85 medals — 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze.

Women athletes make significant contributions

A particularly encouraging feature has been the growing contribution of women athletes. Four Army women boxers secured four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, while women athletes contributed two gold and one silver medal at the Asian Games, the Army said in a statement.

Rajnath Singh acknowledges athletes' dedication

Singh said the journey to winning a medal involves immense dedication, early-morning training, gymnasium sessions, injuries, recovery and consistent efforts while balancing unit duties with sports preparations and staying away from families.

Singh also acknowledged the contribution of coaches, support staff, physiotherapists, nutritionists and the families of athletes, emphasising that "a champion is never made in isolation".

Government aims to strengthen sporting ecosystem

He reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening India's sporting ecosystem, and underlined that the objective is not merely to increase participation, but to establish India as a "leading power" in the global sporting arena.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)