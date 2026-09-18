FPJ Exclusive | From Playing Multiple Sports As Army Kid To Chasing Asian Games Glory: Golfer Yuvraj Sandhu Sets Sights On Medal For India

Yuvraj Sandhu/Instagram

From growing up in an Army environment and trying his hand at swimming and horse riding to carrying India’s medal hopes on the golf course, Yuvraj Sandhu’s sporting journey has come full circle. The Indian golfer is set to represent the country at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, an opportunity he describes as a childhood dream come true.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Sandhu opened up about his upbringing, introduction to golf, his family’s influence, the pride of wearing the India colours and his ambition to return from Japan with a medal.

Excerpts...

1. Could you tell us a little about your childhood and upbringing? What was Yuvraj Sandhu like before golf became such an important part of you life?

Before golf became an important part of my life, I used to play a lot of sports while growing up. I am an Army kid, so the Army environment and upbringing gave me the opportunity to be introduced to almost every sport out there.

I was particularly keen on swimming and horse riding, thanks to one of my very close friends, who remains a dear friend to this day. I think he and my father, along with my mother, of course, introduced me to sports at a very young age.

When I was about to take up golf, we were posted in New Delhi, where I was able to see and gain some exposure to the professional side of the sport. I think that intrigued me as well.

Before turning to golf, I was always interested in sports and enjoyed being outdoors. Studies were never something I particularly looked forward to, although I was very interested in science and mathematics while growing up. Those were subjects I always enjoyed at school.

That was pretty much what my life was like before golf became an important part of it and my journey in the sport began.

2. How did you first get introduced to golf? Was it your own decision, or did your family play a role in getting you into the sport?

I was introduced to the sport by my parents and a very dear friend of mine. Of course, family always plays an important role, not only in introducing you to the sport but also in helping you continue playing and supporting everything around it.

My parents bought me my first set of golf clubs, and I still remember being pushed into competitive golf almost immediately. I was never the kind of child who spent hours practising on the range. I started playing golf tournaments straight away.

Of course, I had no success whatsoever in the beginning. However, I think those early tournaments were extremely important and played a major role in my growth and understanding of the sport.

So, yes, my parents have been a major influence in introducing me to golf and supporting my journey in the sport.

3. You are now part of India’s six-member golf squad for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. What was your reaction when you found out you had been selected?

Representing India at the Asian Games has always been a dream. I mean, it is a dream for every athlete who has played a sport professionally.

So, I think it is definitely a dream come true. I have always looked forward to it. I knew it was going to happen, and I am grateful that I have been given this opportunity to represent India in Japan.

I am really looking forward to it. It still feels surreal to know that I am going to represent India at the Asian Games. I think I will only get a reality check when I reach there because it is obviously a dream come true.

I am excited. It is like a childhood dream. I am working towards it and trying not to get ahead of myself, but I am definitely excited about the preparations and the opportunity to compete there.

4. What does representing India at the Asian Games mean to you personally, considering this is a completely different experience from playing on the professional tour?

I think competing at the Asian Games is definitely a matter of pride for me. It is something I have always looked forward to and prepared for, and I am really, really excited about it.

It is certainly not the same as competing on the Asian Tour, the PGTI or the European Tour. However, at the end of the day, it is golf, and the best player wins.

I just want to go out there and give the best that I can during that week.

5. How different do you expect the Asian Games atmosphere to be compared to a regular professional tournament?

I think it is one of those weeks when you get to interact with many athletes from different sporting disciplines.

As a curious athlete, I am really excited to meet many sportspeople, including some great athletes from different disciplines, and learn from them in any way I can.

At the same time, of course, it is a team event. It is an event where we represent the tricolour, and there is nothing more exciting than that.

6. India has a proud history in Asian Games golf, including gold medals and several team podium finishes. Does that history add motivation or pressure going into the Asian Games?

Of course, it adds a lot of motivation. You want to be in one of those positions where you win a medal as well.

I think we have a team that is definitely very, very capable of winning a medal this year. All three of us have been playing really good golf over the past year and this year.

So, it definitely adds a bit of motivation. Of course, winning a medal for the country has always been a dream and is part of that checklist.

It is definitely going to be a major motivational factor.

As Sandhu prepares to tee off in Aichi-Nagoya, the Asian Games will represent much more than another tournament on his calendar. It will be an opportunity to fulfil a childhood dream, compete under the Indian flag and potentially add his name to the country’s proud golfing history. With confidence in his game and belief in the strength of the Indian team, Sandhu heads to Japan with one clear ambition: to return home with an Asian Games medal.