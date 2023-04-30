Rajasthan Royals' hilarious dubbed birthday tribute to Rohit Sharma leaves Fans LOL-ing!

On Sunday, Rohit Sharma, the captain of both Team India and Mumbai Indians, celebrated his 36th birthday. Throughout his career, the right-handed batsman has consistently impressed fans with his elegant strokeplay and composed leadership, whether it be in international cricket or in the Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals get celebratory mode for Rohit birthday

Before the start of the match, Rajasthan Royals shared a humorous video on social media. Despite the lighthearted nature of the post, the stakes were high for both teams, as they aimed to secure a victory and improve their positions in the tournament standings.

The video, which featured comical voiceovers, began with Yuzvendra Chahal, the spinner for Team India and the Rajasthan Royals, approaching Rohit Sharma to extend his birthday greetings.

As Rohit Sharma celebrated his 36th birthday, fans and fellow cricketers flooded social media with messages of well wishes. One particular greeting that garnered viral attention was from Yuzvendra Chahal.

The camaraderie between Rohit and Chahal is well-known to fans, having been observed both on the cricket field and on social media. This occasion was no different, as Chahal's birthday message demonstrated their close bond yet again.

"Happy Birthday to my favourite best brother in the whole world @ImRo45 happiest birthday To my guiding light , my best friend, the person who makes me laugh more than anyone else in the world Happy Birthday Rohitaaaaaa shramaaaa CC:- Ritika bhabhi," Chahal tweeted on Sunday.