Rajasthan Royals Climb To 4th Spot In IPL 2026 Points Table After Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Blazing Knock Sinks LSG | X

Rajasthan Royals climbed to fourth place in the IPL 2026 points table after registering a comfortable seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. Chasing a massive target of 221 runs, Rajasthan Royals completed the chase in just 19.1 overs with five balls remaining in a crucial match for their playoff hopes.

LSG posted 220/5 in 20 overs after strong knocks from Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis. Marsh smashed 96 runs off 57 balls with 11 fours and five sixes, while Inglis scored a quick 60 off only 29 deliveries. Rishabh Pant also chipped in with 35 runs as LSG crossed the 220-run mark.

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In reply, Rajasthan Royals got off to a flying start through captain Yashasvi Jaiswal and young star Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Jaiswal made 43 runs off 23 balls before Suryavanshi completely took over the game with a stunning innings of 93 runs from just 38 deliveries. The youngster smashed seven fours and 10 sixes during his explosive knock and put RR in complete control of the chase.

After Suryavanshi’s dismissal, Dhruv Jurel stayed unbeaten on 53 off 38 balls and guided Rajasthan Royals home alongside Donovan Ferreira. The win helped RR move into the top four of the IPL 2026 standings with 14 points and keep their playoff hopes strongly alive.