Jaipur: The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) seems to have become a launching pad for the kin of politicians, as all five members of the reconstituted ad hoc committee of the RCA are the sons of politicians of ruling BJP.

Old convener and BJP spokesperson removed

As part of this reshuffle, the incumbent convener, Deendayal Kumawat, has been removed from his post. Furthermore, BJP State Spokesperson Pinkesh Jain has also been dropped from the committee.

The new ad hoc committee features Mohit Yadav—son of BJP MLA Jaswant Yadav—as the new convener of the committee, while others include Dhananjay Singh Khimsar (son of Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar), Arisht Singhvi (grandson of former Minister Chandraraj Singhvi), Ashish Tiwari (son of BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari), and Arjun Beniwal (son of MLA Sanjeev Beniwal).

No RCA elections for two years; third reshuffle

It is noteworthy that the RCA has no elected body for more than two years, and the Bhajanlal Sharma government has been managing the association's affairs through this ad hoc committee. During the past two years, the association's elections have been repeatedly postponed, and this is the third reconstitution of the committee.

Flagging this reshuffle, the leader of oppression Tikaram Julie said that by appointing sons of ministers and MLAs to the RCA committee, the ruling BJP, who often questions 'parivarvad' in politics, has made RCA a launching pad for relatives of politicians.

While the convener of the committee, Mohit Yadav, said to the media that he has not been entrusted with this responsibility simply because he is the son of a politician, “I have been associated with cricket for a long time and am currently serving as the president of the District Cricket Association. Together, we will work to take cricket forward,” said Yadav.