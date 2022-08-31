e-Paper Get App

'Rahul Dravid will play this team': Harbhajan Singh on India's team selection for the Hong Kong game in Asia Cup 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Dravid | Photo: BCCI/Twitter

High-flying India will take on Hong Kong in their second Group A match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday, August 31.

The Men In Blue will look to register a convincing win and qualify for the Super 4 stage as winners of the group.

The match will be a chance for Rahul Dravid & Co. to test their bench strength for the upcoming matches.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh reckoned that India would want to top three to fire. "I think the target should be to improve as a team. Hardik and Jadeja batted well against Pakistan. Our top three need to score big runs and I hope they spend more time in the middle against Hong Kong," the former spinner said during a chat on Sports Tak.

"If the top three fires then India will fire on all cylinders in the business end. I would like to see Rohit, Virat and Rahul get runs because the middle order has shown its form," he added.

When asked about what team combination India should play, Harbhajan said: "I don't think there will be any changes in the playing XI. A team keeps improving if it plays together. As far as I know Rahul Dravid, he would want to play the same team," Harbhajan added.

article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

