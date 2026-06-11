Rahul Dravid Unveils Glittering Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 For Season 5 |

Bengaluru: Indian cricket legend and Karnataka icon Rahul Dravid unveiled the trophy for this year's Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 in Bengaluru on Thursday, marking another milestone in the build-up to the fifth edition of Karnataka's premier franchise-based T20 tournament.

The trophy unveiling ceremony was attended by KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, KSCA Honorary Secretary Santosh Menon, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Governing Council Chairman M.S. Keshava, KSCA Official Spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya, franchise owners, office bearers and other distinguished guests of the KSCA.

Speaking at the event, Rahul Dravid highlighted the role of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 in creating opportunities for emerging cricketers and praised KSCA's efforts in strengthening the state's cricketing pathway.

"The Maharaja Trophy is a very important tournament. Having myself been involved in the IPL for many years, I know for a fact that it is a tournament that is followed by a lot of IPL teams. There will be scouts who come to the games live, but many of them watch it on television as well. The scores, statistics and data from these matches are watched very closely and it really helps a lot of these players get into the IPL."

KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad reflected on the significance of the tournament and its continued contribution to Karnataka cricket.

"The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 continues to provide an important platform for young players to showcase their abilities, gain valuable experience and take significant steps forward in their cricketing careers. We are proud to offer a pathway that inspires the next generation of champions and contributes to the continued growth of cricket across Karnataka.”

Honorary Secretary, KSCA, Santosh Menon also mentioned three key changes to the playing conditions for the 2026 edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. The tournament will retain the Impact Player rule, with teams required to submit their playing XI before the toss, to emphasise the role of all-rounders. The competition will also adopt a provision whereby runs will not be awarded if a batter is dismissed off a free-hit delivery, rewarding bowlers for delivering a legal wicket-taking ball after a no-ball. In addition, if an on-field dismissal is subsequently overturned and the batter is found to be not out, any runs completed during the play will be restored to both the batter and the batting team.

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M.S. Keshava, Chairman, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Governing Council, also announced that tickets for the Mysuru leg of the tournament will go on sale from 3:00 PM on June 12. The tickets will be available digitally through the District by Zomato platform, with prices ranging from ₹100 to ₹250 to ensure the matches remain accessible and affordable for fans.

Earlier this month, the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Season 5 Player Auction saw the six franchises — Bengaluru Blasters, Mysore Warriors, Hubli Tigers, Gulbarga Mystics, Shivamogga Yodhas and Coastal Kings Mangaluru — finalise their squads for the upcoming season.

The tournament will be played across Mysuru, Hubballi and Bengaluru from June 20 to July 12. Mysuru will host 12 matches from June 20 to 25, before the action shifts to Hubballi for a further 12 matches from June 27 to July 3. Bengaluru will then stage 10 matches from July 5 to 12, including Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the Final, as the six franchises battle for the coveted title.