'Raat Me Sunscreen?': Volunteers Apply Sunscreen After Dark During Pakistan Vs Australia ODI; Netizens React| VIDEO

A promotional sunscreen campaign during the Pakistan vs Australia ODI has gone viral on social media. The advertisement featured volunteers and models applying sunscreen. What caught the internet's eye, however, was the timing. Several clips circulating online appear to show sunscreen being applied well after sunset, when the match was being played under floodlights.

Social media users were quick to question the logic behind the campaign, with many joking that the sunscreen was protecting fans from "floodlights" at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

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In a viral video, two females can be seen applying sunscreen in front of the brand poster during the PAK vs AUS 1st ODI. What caught the eye was that the moment occurred during Pakistan's run chase, which was well into the night. With no natural sunlight, netizens were quick to make fun of the campaign.

Dermatologists generally recommend sunscreen to protect against ultraviolet radiation from the sun, particularly during daytime outdoor activities. The unusual scenes have nevertheless sparked a meme fest online with netizens expressing their surprise and ridicule at the campaign.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Australia level series

Australia defeated Pakistan by 41 runs in the second ODI in Lahore on Tuesday to level the three-match series 1-1. After being put in to bat, Australia recovered from an early collapse through half-centuries from Josh Inglis and Cameron Green, while Matt Renshaw added 43 to help the visitors post 231/9. Shaheen Shah Afridi starred with 3/36 for Pakistan.

In reply, Pakistan slumped to 78/6 before Shadab Khan's fighting 71 and Arafat Minhas' 33 revived hopes with a 59-run partnership. However, Nathan Ellis' brilliant 4/33 and Matt Short's 3/36 ensured Pakistan were bowled out for 190 in 44 overs, handing Australia a comfortable victory.