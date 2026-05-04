'Box Ke Andar Kuch Nahi Hoga': Netizens Troll PSL Organisers Over 'Mobile Phone Box' Giveaway Stunt

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During the high-profile Pakistan Super League 2026 Final between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Peshawar Zalmi, an unusual off-field moment has sparked a wave of reactions online, with netizens trolling the organisers over a promotional giveaway stunt in the stands.

According to widely shared clips, organisers were seen throwing boxed items, reportedly packaged like keypad mobile phones, into the crowd as part of match entertainment and fan engagement activities. However, what was intended as a fun gesture quickly turned into a viral controversy, with viewers questioning the contents and execution of the giveaway.

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Social media users reacted almost immediately after footage surfaced. One widely circulated comment read, “Box ke andar kuch nahi hoga,” reflecting widespread scepticism and humour around the stunt. Memes and sarcastic posts followed, with many users mocking the presentation and suggesting the boxes may have been empty or symbolic rather than containing actual devices.

While promotional activities are common during major tournaments like the Pakistan Super League, this particular activation drew criticism for lack of clarity and perceived poor execution. Some fans also raised concerns about safety, pointing out the risks of throwing objects into crowded stands.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident once again highlights how quickly fan-driven content can shape narratives around major sporting events, where even a promotional box can become a viral talking point within minutes.