R Ashwin to Chennai Super Kings: 3 Reasons Why The Five-Time Champions Should Sign Veteran Spinner During IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to have a homecoming in IPL 2025 with multiple reports stating that Chennai Super Kings are keen to get the veteran office. Ravi Ashwin began his IPL journey with Chennai Super Kings from 2008 and remained with the side till 2015. R ashwin will go under the hammer after being not retained by Rajasthan Royals.

R Ashwin a tactical acquisition

The Chennai Super Kings will head into the IPL 2025 mega auction with a budget of 55 crores. Th emen in yellow retained Ruturaj Gaikwad (₹18 Cr), Matheesha Pathirana (₹13 Cr), Shivam Dube (₹12 Cr), Ravindra Jadeja (₹18 Cr) and MS Dhoni (₹4 Cr). However buying hwin for less amount would be a bargain for CSK. Here are the ereasong why he could be perfect fit for the team

1. Valuable for strategic gameplay and Mentorship

Ashwin is known for his ability to read the game pretty well. His bowling makes him an invaluable asset for CSK which is known for its strategic gameplay. Besides the gameplay, Ashwin could step into a mentorship role, guiding youngsters especially with uncertainty over Dhoni's future

2. Provides batting depth

Besides bowling , Ashwin can also chip in with valuable runs at the end with this bat. His ability to change gears with the beat could provide CSK with the flexibility to manage their batting order.

3.Provides home advantage

Ashwin’s record at Chepauk, where CSK plays many of their home games, is stellar. His understanding of the pitch conditions there could be a significant factor in CSK’s home performances.

Will CSK succeed in acquiring R Ashwin during auction?

The success of acquiring Ashwin depends not just on CSK’s strategy but also on the auction dynamics, including the bidding wars and Rajasthan Royals willingness to let go of Ashwin. The big question whether CSK makes successful bid or will Ashwin goes to other team for next IPL.