'Quality Time With His Chacha': Viral VIDEO Shows Munawar Faruqui Meeting Shahid Afridi At Dubai Airport; Netizens REACT | X

Mumbai, June 13: A video is being widely circulated on social media, showing famous stand-up comedian from Dongri, Munawar Faruqui meeting former Pakistan star cricketer Shahid Afridi at airport in Dubai. The internet users are sharing the video on a wide scale on social media and slamming the comedian while linking him to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Shahid Afridi has spewed venom against India and the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor and Munawar is being criticised brutally for meeting and greeting him at the airport. The internet users are demanding strict action against the comedian. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video, however, it is going viral on social media and Munawar is receiving criticism all over the internet.

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A social media user reacted and said, "CJP muslim leader is meeting with Shahid Afridi...That same Afridi who always against India...Isliye tumhara to kya ye tumhare baap ka bhi Hindustan nahi hai...."

Another Netizen Reacted and said, "Loyal peaceful is a myth and it gets proved again and again. Munawar Faruqui is spending quality time with his chacha. The same Shahid Afridi who called the Indian Army nikamma and useless after the Pahalgam attack. The same man who referres Kashmir as Indian occupied Kashmir."

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He further stated, "But guess what? Munawar Faruqui is no different. This is the same guy who made jokes about Lord Ram and Mata Sita. Later got jailed and then cried that there is no democracy in India. If you remember, Nupur Sharma also made a religious remark. She had to run for her life. Got suspended from the BJP. Faced immense backlash even though she didn't make any joke."

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He also said, "Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui faced none of that. Instead, he received fame, love and money from this country but now he is spending that time and money with a man who openly insults his country and the people of his country. For them religion comes before the nation."

One more Netizen Reacted and demanded strict action against Munawar Faruqui for his meeting with Shahid Afridi and said, "@Dev_Fadnavis @HMOIndia @PMOIndia @rashtrapatibhvn @rajnathsingh @MumbaiPolice dear sir please look into this , why this indian comedian is meeting with radical shahid Afridi who has shown his hatred against India. This is a serious concern , please investigate @NiteshNRane."