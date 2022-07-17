PV Sindhu wins Singapore Open badminton title: PM Narendra Modi congratulates top India shuttler

PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami at the Singapore Open 2022 Women's Singles Semi-final | AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated shuttler PV Sindhu following her Singapore Open 2022 title win on Sunday.

Indian ace shuttler and Olympic medalist Sindhu clinched the Singapore Open 2022 title after defeating China's Wang Zhiyi in the final of the women's singles category.

"I congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on winning her first-ever Singapore Open title. She has yet again demonstrated her exceptional sporting talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and will also give inspiration to upcoming players," Modi tweeted.

Earlier, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated PV Sindhu.

"A stunning performance by @Pvsindhu1 to clinch her first ever #SingaporeOpen title with a 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 defeat of #WangZhi With her third title of 2022, @PvSindhu1 is looking in great form!" tweeted Thakur.

Playing on court 1, Sindhu won the summit clash by 21-9, 11-21, 21-15. She was off to a great start, winning the first game by a thumping margin. Zhiyi made a comeback in a similar fashion in the next game, winning it by 11-21. In the decider game, the top Indian shuttler maintained her composure to win it 21-15 and win the title.

PV Sindhu advanced to the summit clash of the women's singles category of the Singapore Open 2022 by defeating Japan's Saena Kawakami in the semifinals here in Singapore on Saturday.

Sindhu was at her most dominant in the game, as she warded off the Japanese challenge within two straight games 15-21, 7-21. The match lasted for 58 minutes.

