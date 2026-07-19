PV Sindhu Responds To PM Modi's Congratulatory Post After Japan Open Title Win, Says 'Your Wishes Mean The World To Me'

PV Sindhu Responds To PM Modi's Congratulatory Post After Japan Open Title Win | X

New Delhi, July 19: PV Sindhu ended her long wait for a major title by winning the Japan Open Super 750 on Sunday. The two-time Olympic medallist defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in straight games, 21-17, 21-17, to lift the trophy for the first time in her career. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated PV Sindhu the "historic feat" after which she thanked the Prime Minister on social media.

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PM Modi shared a post on his official social media account and said, "A historic feat for Indian badminton! Congratulations to PV Sindhu for emerging victorious in the Japan Open 2026. Her determination and exceptional skills were on full display throughout the tournament. The fact that she is the first Indian to win this title makes this achievement even more special. It will inspire countless young athletes across the country to play and shine."

PV Sindhu replied to the post and said, "Thank you so much, Hon’ble Prime Minister Sir. Your wishes mean the world to me. I will never forget sharing that ice cream with you after Tokyo, that brief conversation in your office, and the many occasions before and after when I had the privilege of meeting you and being inspired by you."

She also said, "Those are memories I will always cherish. Every time I have met you, Sir, I have witnessed your incredible work ethic firsthand—always returning from one meeting, heading straight into another, often working late into the night. You truly embody what hard work, dedication, and service to the nation mean. Thank you for your unwavering support for Indian sport. Wishing you many, many years of good health and strength, Sir."

The 31-year-old made history by becoming the first Indian player to win the Japan Open. Sindhu played an aggressive yet controlled game throughout the final, staying calm under pressure and finishing strongly against the home favourite and three-time world champion.

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The victory also ended Sindhu's title drought as she had not won a BWF title in more than two years. Her impressive performance against one of the world's top players marks a strong return to form and gives her a big confidence boost for the rest of the season.