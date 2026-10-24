PV Sindhu Holds Nerve Against Akechi, Sets Up French Open Title Clash With World No. 1 An Se Young | X

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu advanced to her second Super 750 final of the year with a thrilling win over Japan's Hina Akechi at the French Open here on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Indian, who won the Japan Open Super 750 in July, displayed immaculate temperament to register a 21-10, 20-22, 21-16 win over world No. 22 Akechi in an hour and 13 minutes.

The 21-year-old Japanese, who beat Wang Zhi Yi and Putri Kusuma Wardani earlier in the week, used deceptive strokes and quality defence to trouble Sindhu, but the Indian held her nerve to emerge victorious.

Sindhu will face Korea's world No. 1 An Se Young in the summit clash.

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Sindhu dominates opening game

The opening game was closely contested initially, with the players locked at 4-4 and 8-8 before Sindhu took an 11-9 lead into the interval. She then took charge, winning 11 of the last 12 points to seal the game 21-10 in 18 minutes.

Sindhu, a former world champion, fell four points behind in the second game but raised her pace to draw level at 7-7. Her round-the-head cross-court attack produced winners as the players stayed neck and neck until 10-10, before Akechi edged ahead.

The world No. 11 Indian stayed close at 14-14 and later caught up at 16-16 with a cross-court smash before moving ahead with a deceptive return. The Japanese kept pace and earned a game point. Sindhu saved it at 20-20 after a net exchange, but Akechi secured another opportunity and converted it when the Indian hit wide.

Sindhu made a 5-3 start in the decider, but Akechi fought back to lead 6-5. The Indian regained the advantage and held a two-point cushion at the interval, despite struggling for consistency with her attack.

A cross-court return and a fine net shot extended Sindhu's lead, but Akechi clawed her way back with precise net play and a smash to level the score at 15-15.

An energy-sapping 38-shot rally ended with a net error from Akechi, giving Sindhu an 18-16 lead. A fine net shot moved her closer to victory before the Indian earned four match points when the Japanese hit wide. Sindhu sealed the contest with a cross-court smash.