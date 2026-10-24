FPJ Exclusive | '2 Gold Medals And A World Record': Para Shooter Mona Agarwal Delivers Sensational Performance At Asian Para Games, Now Targets LA28 Glory

Mona Agarwal/Instagram

Mona Agarwal continued her remarkable run at the Asian Para Games, clinching her second gold medal of the competition while setting a world record in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 event. The Indian para-shooter added another milestone to her campaign, having earlier secured gold in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal after her record-breaking performance, Agarwal expressed her happiness at the way the Games had unfolded and highlighted the significance of winning two gold medals alongside setting a world record.

"I’m really happy with how these Games have gone. Winning two gold medals and setting a world record is something I’ll always be proud of," Agarwal said.

The double gold medallist also made it clear that she is determined to build on this success rather than rest on her achievements. With the confidence gained from her performances at the Asian Para Games, she is keen to maintain her momentum and continue improving as she looks ahead to the next major challenge.

"Now I just want to keep working hard and carry this confidence into LA28," she added, underlining her ambitions for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

Agarwal's double gold-winning campaign and world-record performance mark a significant achievement in her shooting career. Having demonstrated her ability to deliver across two different rifle events, the Indian shooter will now look to carry the same consistency and determination into her preparations for LA28.