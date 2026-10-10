PV Sindhu Crashes Out Of Arctic Open 2026 After Quarter-Final Defeat To Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon As India’s Campaign Ends |

Vantaa: Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the Arctic Open 2026 after suffering a three-game defeat to Thailand’s world No. 5 Ratchanok Intanon in the women’s singles quarter-finals in Vantaa, Finland, on Friday, according to Olympics.com.

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The sixth-seeded Sindhu went down 21-11, 19-21, 21-18 against top seed Intanon, a former world champion, in a closely fought encounter.

The loss marked Sindhu’s 10th defeat in 14 meetings against Intanon, who has now won their last six encounters.

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India's campaign ends in quarter-finals

Later on Friday, India’s campaign at the BWF Super 500 tournament came to an end after Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy also suffered defeat in the men’s doubles quarter-finals, according to Olympics.com.

Sindhu fights back after opening setback

Sindhu made a slow start in the opening game as Intanon raced to a 5-1 lead. The Indian shuttler fought back to reduce the deficit to 11-8 at the interval, but Intanon won 10 of the next 13 points after the break to take the game.

Sindhu responded strongly in the second game, leading at the interval before opening up a 17-14 advantage. Intanon then claimed five consecutive points to move ahead, but Sindhu won the next four points and forced a decider.

Intanon seals victory in deciding game

The final game remained closely contested, with the scores level at 17-17. Intanon then won three successive points to earn match point and converted her second opportunity to seal the victory.

Meanwhile, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy exited the tournament after losing 21-13, 21-14 to Denmark’s Christian Faust Kjær and Rasmus Kjær in the men’s doubles quarter-finals.

Indian shuttlers eye Denmark Open

Indian shuttlers will next be in action at the Denmark Open 2026, which begins on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)