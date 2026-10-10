Cristiano Ronaldo Hits 980 Career Goals In Al-Nassr Victory After Controversial Portugal Break, Moves Closer To 1,000-Goal Milestone | Video

Cristiano Ronaldo Hits 980 Career Goals In Al-Nassr Victory | Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to club football in style, scoring the opening goal in Al-Nassr’s 3-0 victory over Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League on Friday. The Portuguese superstar made an immediate impact after a turbulent international break that saw him leave the national team camp following a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus.

The 41-year-old striker broke the deadlock midway through the first half, reacting quickly to a rebound after Kingsley Coman’s effort from outside the penalty area was blocked by goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah. Ronaldo was perfectly positioned to finish from close range, taking his career tally to 980 goals and reminding fans of his continued goalscoring prowess.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cristiano Ronaldo Hits 980 Career Goals In Al-Nassr Victory

Al-Nassr maintained their momentum after Ronaldo’s opener, with Samu Costa doubling the advantage shortly before half-time. Coman then capped off a convincing performance by scoring the third goal with 13 minutes remaining, helping the Saudi Arabian side secure a comfortable win.

Ronaldo’s return to club action came after a major controversy involving Portugal. The forward left the national team camp after being informed that he would not start a Nations League fixture against Denmark. He had previously been left on the bench against Norway despite warming up during the match, a decision that reportedly intensified tensions between him and Jesus.

In a statement explaining his departure, Ronaldo accused the coach of breaking his word on two occasions. However, he also apologised to his teammates and Portuguese supporters for leaving the camp, acknowledging that his position as captain made his actions more serious. Ronaldo insisted that he remained available for national duty after serving any punishment imposed by the Portuguese Football Federation.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his international future, Ronaldo’s goal against Diriyah offered a positive response on the pitch. With Al-Nassr continuing their Saudi Pro League campaign, the veteran forward will look to maintain his scoring form while the situation with Portugal’s coaching staff remains under scrutiny.