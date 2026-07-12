 'Pure Class': Jannik Sinner Shuns Rivalry, Helps Alexander Zverev Get Up After Nasty Slip During Wimbleon 2026 Final | VIDEO
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HomeSports'Pure Class': Jannik Sinner Shuns Rivalry, Helps Alexander Zverev Get Up After Nasty Slip During Wimbleon 2026 Final | VIDEO

'Pure Class': Jannik Sinner Shuns Rivalry, Helps Alexander Zverev Get Up After Nasty Slip During Wimbleon 2026 Final | VIDEO

Jannik Sinner won hearts with a classy act of sportsmanship during the Wimbledon 2026 final after Alexander Zverev suffered a painful slip while chasing a drop shot. The Italian immediately rushed around the net to check on his opponent and helped him back to his feet. The gesture earned widespread praise from fans, who hailed Sinner's compassion despite the high-stakes rivalry.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, July 12, 2026, 11:54 PM IST
'Pure Class': Jannik Sinner Shuns Rivalry, Helps Alexander Zverev Get Up After Nasty Slip During Wimbleon 2026 Final | VIDEO

Jannik Sinner earned widespread praise for a heartwarming display of sportsmanship during the Wimbledon 2026 men's singles final against Alexander Zverev. The Italian immediately put competition aside after seeing his opponent suffer a painful fall during a thrilling rally. His classy gesture quickly became one of the standout moments of the championship clash.

The incident unfolded after Sinner produced a sensational down-the-line winner that kissed the chalk before following it up with a perfectly executed drop shot. Zverev sprinted forward in an attempt to reach the ball but slipped awkwardly as he pushed off. The German crashed to the grass and remained on the ground clutching his right knee in visible discomfort.

Sinner wasted no time in walking around the net to check on Zverev as play came to a halt. Chair umpire Eve Asderaki-Moore also asked the German if he was alright while he remained on the court. After making sure his opponent was okay, Sinner extended his hand and helped Zverev back to his feet.

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Zverev slowly got up before preparing to continue the match despite the nasty-looking fall. The Centre Court crowd applauded Sinner's thoughtful act as the two players resumed the final. Fans on social media also hailed the Italian's gesture as "pure class," praising him for showing respect and compassion in the heat of a Grand Slam final.

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