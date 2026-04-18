Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026 Result: April 18, Watch Live Streaming Of ₹6 Crore 1st Prize Winners; Check Full Winners List

Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026 Result | https://www.punjablotterystore.com/

Chandigarh, April 18: The Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026 draw will be held today at 6:00 PM, with participants across the state waiting to see if they have won the top prize of ₹6 crore. The bumper lottery organised by Punjab State Lotteries is one of the biggest festive draws linked to Baisakhi celebrations and attracts large participation every year.

Watch Live Streaming Of Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026 held on April 18, 2026:

The results are expected to be released shortly after the draw. Participants can check their ticket numbers through the official result PDF once it is published. Readers can check the Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026 results here https://www.punjablotteryresult.com/punjab-state-dear-baisakhi-bumper-result-18-04-26/ as soon as the draw concludes.

Prize Details and Structure

The lottery features a total prize pool of ₹13.92 crore, offering multiple winning tiers. The first prize is ₹6 crore for one winner, followed by ₹50 lakh for the second prize and ₹25 lakh for the third prize. Additional high-value prizes include ₹10 lakh for two winners and ₹5 lakh for two winners.

Apart from the top rewards, the scheme also includes thousands of smaller prizes. These include 1,000 prizes of ₹9,000, 1,000 prizes of ₹5,000, 1,000 prizes of ₹3,000, and 40,000 prizes of ₹1,000 each. In total, 43,007 prizes will be distributed.

How to Check Punjab Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result 2026

Once declared, participants can follow these steps to check the results:

Visit the official Punjab State Lottery website

Click on the "Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026 Result" link

Download the result PDF

Search and match your ticket number with the winning list

The results may also be available on authorised lottery result portals.

What Participants Should Know

Winners must keep their original tickets safe, as they will be required for prize claims and verification. Prize money will be subject to applicable taxes as per government rules.

The Baisakhi Bumper Lottery continues to be a major festive attraction in Punjab, offering a mix of high-value and smaller prizes, ensuring wider participation and multiple winners.

Key Details at a Glance

Lottery Name: Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026

First Prize: ₹6 Crore

Second Prize: ₹50 Lakh

Third Prize: ₹25 Lakh

Ticket Price: ₹500

Draw Date: April 18, 2026

Draw Time: 6:00 PM onwards

Total Prize Pool: ₹13.92 Crore

Organiser: Punjab State Lotteries

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only. Lotteries involve financial risk and may be addictive. Readers are advised to exercise caution.