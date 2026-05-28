Punjab Robbery Scare: Cyclists Allegedly Targeted By Miscreants In White Car On Sangrur-Patiala Highway | VIDEO

Punjab Robbery Scare: Cyclists Allegedly Targeted By Miscreants In White Car On Sangrur-Patiala Highway | Instagram

A robbery scare was reported early morning on the Sangrur-Patiala Road near Bhai Gurdas Group of Institutes on Tuesday after a group of cyclists was allegedly targeted by miscreants travelling in a white Zen car. According to reports, the incident took place around 5:15 am when the accused first snatched a mobile phone from a cyclist on the highway. The same group later allegedly tried to target another cyclist near village Balwar on the Sangrur-Gharchon Road.

There are reports that the white Zen car had a fake number plate on the front side, while there was no number plate at the rear. The rear window of the vehicle was also reportedly damaged, which could help authorities identify the car.

The incident has created fear and concern among local residents and morning cyclists who regularly use the highway. Many people online described the incident as shocking and disturbing, saying that citizens should feel safe while travelling or exercising on public roads during early morning hours.

Following the incident, demands have been raised for strict action against the accused. People have urged the Punjab Police to quickly identify the culprits, arrest them and ensure strong action is taken. Residents have also requested authorities to publicly share updates in the case so that people regain confidence in safety and security on the roads.