Punjab Police Arrest Sword-Wielding Robbers After Attack On Cyclists On Sangrur-Patiala Highway | VIDEO

Punjab Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a violent robbery and attack on a group of cyclists on the Sangrur-Patiala Road during the early hours of Thursday.

The incident occurred around 5:15 AM near the Bhai Gurdas Group of Institutes, where several people had gathered for their morning cycling session. According to reports, the suspects were travelling in a speeding white Maruti Zen car.

"Acting swiftly, Punjab Police apprehended 2 robbers targeting cyclists under PS Sadar #Sangrur within hours. Recovered: 4 looted mobiles, 1 stolen Zen car & 1 Activa. Investigation ongoing," Punjab Police said in a statement on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The vehicle allegedly overtook a group of three to four cyclists before suddenly applying brakes in front of them. One of the riders crashed into the car and sustained injuries. Moments later, one of the suspects reportedly leaned out of the car window, brandishing a sword to threaten the cyclists and rob them.

Police said the same suspects had earlier snatched a mobile phone from another cyclist before targeting the group near the institute. They also allegedly attempted another highway robbery near Balwar village on the Sangrur-Gharachon Road.

Acting swiftly after receiving information about the incidents, Punjab Police launched an operation and arrested two suspects linked to the case within hours under PS Sadar Sangrur.

In a statement posted on social media, Punjab Police said officials recovered four looted mobile phones, one stolen Maruti Zen car and an Activa scooter from the suspects. Police added that the investigation is still ongoing.

The incident has raised concerns among local residents and cycling groups over safety on highways during early morning hours.