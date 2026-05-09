Punjab Kings To Brief Players On New BCCI Rules, Arshdeep Singh's Social Media Content Likely To Be Discussed | X

Dharamsala, May 9: Punjab Kings are set to hold a meeting with the players and support staff to discuss the latest guidelines issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during IPL 2026, as per reports from Cricbuzz. The meeting is likely to include discussions around players' social media activity, including the popular vlogs and reels posted by pacer Arshdeep Singh.

However, the PBKS franchise has not officially asked Arshdeep to stop making Instagram Reels and vlogs, players will reportedly be informed about the new BCCI advisory and asked to follow the updated rules.

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Arshdeep shared behind the scenes videos and reels on social media regularly and has over six million followers on Instagram. His content has become very popular among the cricket fans on social media.

Punjab Kings are likely to conduct the meeting after their practice session at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Players and support staff may also be asked to sign a few documents that they understand and will follow the new rules issued by the board.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The BCCI recently introduced several guidelines for the IPL teams, players, managers, owners and support staff. The instructions reportedly cover areas such as hotel access, interaction with the guests, accreditation cards, smoking and vaping rules and other conduct related matters.

As per the advisory, every franchise is required to brief its squad within 48 hours of receiving the instructions. Punjab Kings are expected to complete the process during today's meeting.

There are also reports that content related to teams and players may now be shared mainly through the official franchise social media handles going forward.