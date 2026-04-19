Punjab Kings Beat Lucknow Super Giants In High-Scoring IPL 2026 Clash At Mullanpur; Remain Unbeaten | VIDEO

Punjab Kings Beat Lucknow Super Giants | X

Mullanpur, April 19: Punjab Kings continued their dominant run in IPL 2026 as they beat Lucknow Super Giants to remain unbeaten in six matches. The win was powered by a record partnership between Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly, who added crucial runs together to put Punjab in a strong position. Their stand laid the foundation for a high-scoring game, helping the team maintain their perfect start to the season.

Punjab Kings continued their perfect run in IPL 2026 with a dominant 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants. The match was set up by a massive partnership between Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly, who powered Punjab to a huge total of 254/7.

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Arya, Connolly lead batting charge

Punjab Kings lost an early wicket, but Arya and Connolly turned the game around with an explosive stand. Arya smashed 93 off just 37 balls, hitting boundaries all around the ground. Connolly supported him well with 87 off 46 balls. Their partnership put LSG bowlers under pressure and laid the base for a big score. After their dismissal, the lower order kept the momentum going with quick runs, taking Punjab past the 250 mark.

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LSG fall short despite fight

Chasing 255, Lucknow Super Giants started well with contributions from Mitchell Marsh (40), Ayush Badoni (35) and Rishabh Pant (43). Aiden Markram also scored 42 to keep the chase alive. However, the target proved too big. Regular wickets and the rising run rate pushed LSG behind the game, and they finished at 200/5 in 20 overs.

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Bowlers seal the win

For Punjab, Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Vijaykumar Vyshak chipped in with one wicket each.

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Perfect Run continues

With this win, Punjab Kings remain unbeaten in six matches and continue their strong run in the tournament.