Punjab King's Arshdeep Singh Meets Young Fans In A Candid Meeting | file photo

New Chandigarh: Star bowler Arshdeep Singh met and interacted with a group of young children and answered every question that came his way - as a part of Punjab Kings' new social media series, 'The Real Kings'.

The children, from a local NGO and brought together with support from NamMyoho Daan Foundation and Phool Versha Foundation, met Arshdeep Singh in a setting that was equal parts candid and heartwarming. With no filter and no hesitation, they asked the questions fans rarely get to ask, and Arshdeep answered them all in his trademark style.

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Known for his warmth off the field, Arshdeep is a cricketer who tends to leave a lasting impression on everyone he meets. The video captures that side of him well; he is honest, light-hearted and at his humorous best as he navigates questions only children would think to ask.

Arshdeep, who is himself seen engaging with his followers, via his social media and fun reels showed his commitment to engage with young fans beyond the boundary.

Founded in 2020, the NamMyohoDaan Foundation has impacted thousands of students across multiple cities through structured programmes including 'Hasti Masti Khel', a sports-led initiative that uses live match exposure and community fan zones to build confidence and teamwork in children.

The Foundation also provides ongoing support through school fee assistance and learning materials. The Phool Versha Foundation, a Mumbai-based NGO and long-standing partner of NamMyohoDaan, supported the facilitation of this interaction.

'The Real Kings' will feature more Punjab Kings players in the weeks ahead, continuing the franchise's commitment to building genuine connections between their squad and the communities they represent.

Punjab Kings will look to extend their unbeaten streak in the TATA IPL 2026 away from home as they take on the Delhi Capitals on April 25.