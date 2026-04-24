RCB VS GT: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal Smash Half-Centuries In Boundary-Hitting Show At Bengaluru | VIDEO

RCB stars Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal has the Gujarat Titans fielders fetching balls from beyond the boundary in a stunning batting display in Bengaluru. Chasing 206 to win, both Kohli and Padikkal smashed half-centuries in a stunning century stand for the hosts. Kohli was dropped on 0 but made GT pay for that costly mistake to make a mockery of the run chase.

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