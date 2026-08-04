Pune: Yohan Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy Celebrates Family's Enduring Legacy In Indian Horse Racing

The Yohan Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy honours the family's lasting contribution to Indian horse racing and the restoration of the Poona Turf Club House | File Photo

Pune, August 4, 2026: The Yohan Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy, to be run at the Pune Race Course on Saturday, August 8, is more than just another feature event of the season. It is a fitting tribute to a family whose passion, commitment and vision have made the Poonawalla name one of the most respected in Indian horse racing.

Honouring The Poonawallas

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) has inducted this race in honour of Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla's contribution towards the complete renovation and refurbishment of the Poona Turf Club House, restoring it to its former glory at a crucial time when the club was in dire need.

This has resulted in a tremendous boost to the club's food and beverage, boarding and revenue, and, most crucially, many crores have been collected through new and children's memberships.

For decades, the Poonawallas have been among the sport's foremost owners and breeders, consistently investing in quality bloodstock and producing champions that have graced racecourses across the country.

Their enduring association with thoroughbred racing has not only brought them success on the track but has also played a vital role in strengthening the sport in India.

A Legacy In Racing

The foundation of this remarkable journey was laid by the late Soli Poonawalla, whose love for thoroughbreds saw the family establish one of the country's finest racing and breeding operations.

His foresight and sustained investment in world-class bloodlines helped elevate the standards of Indian breeding and created a legacy that continues to flourish.

Today, Yohan Poonawalla has become the most visible face of that legacy. Known for his infectious enthusiasm and deep involvement in every aspect of racing, Yohan has emerged as one of Indian racing's greatest ambassadors.

Whether cheering home a winner, encouraging young owners or promoting the sport at every opportunity, his energy has earned him the admiration of the entire racing fraternity.

Commitment To The Sport

The family's continued commitment to breeding and ownership has ensured that the famous colours remain a familiar sight in winners' enclosures. Together, they have built a legacy founded on excellence, professionalism and an unwavering love for the sport.

In an era when horse racing faces new challenges, the Poonawallas have remained steadfast supporters, continuing to invest in the future of the industry while inspiring confidence among owners, trainers and breeders. Their contribution extends well beyond trophies and Classic victories—it lies in nurturing the sport itself.

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The Yohan Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy is, therefore, not merely a race; it is a celebration of a family whose influence has shaped Indian horse racing for generations. As the runners line up on Saturday, the race will honour a legacy that continues to inspire excellence on and off the track.