Pune Racing: Kings Gambit Favoured To Win Grade 3 Eve Champion Trophy At Pune Race Course

ings Gambit heads the field as the leading contender for the Grade 3 Eve Champion Trophy at Pune Race Course on Sunday | Representational Image

Pune, August 1, 2026: The four-year-old filly Kings Gambit looks the one to beat in the Eve Champion Trophy, the first graded race of the Pune racing season, to be run at the Pune Race Course on Sunday.

Trained by Pesi Shroff, Kings Gambit has been working impressively on the Pune track and appears primed to make amends after her previous outing. If she reproduces her trackwork on race day, she should prove difficult to beat.

Main Challengers

Red Bishop and Azalea are expected to provide the stiffest opposition in what promises to be an exciting contest.

Race Schedule

First race: 1 pm

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Selections

1. The Royal Princess Plate: 1 (2), 2 (3)

2. The Dr. P. K. Sardeshmukh Maharaj Trophy Div-2: 1 (2), 2 (4), 3 (7)

3. The August Handicap: 1 (2), 2 (3)

4. The Orange Flame Plate: 1 (5), 2 (2), 3 (5)

5. The Golfing Plate: 1 (7), 2 (10), 3 (6)

6. The Altaf Hussain Million: 1 (7), 2 (6)

7. The Eve Champion Trophy (Gr.3): 1. Kings Gambit (2), 2. Red Bishop (3), 3. Azalea (4)

8. The Dr. P. K. Sardeshmukh Maharaj Trophy Div-1: 1 (4), 2 (8), 3 (11)

9. The Zephyr Bay Plate: 1 (2), 2 (3)

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