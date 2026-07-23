 Pune Racing: Encino Tipped To Clinch Atomic Prince Plate In Friday's Feature Race
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Pune Racing: Encino Tipped To Clinch Atomic Prince Plate In Friday's Feature Race

Encino has been tipped to win the Atomic Prince Plate, the feature race on the second day of the Pune racing meeting on Friday. Scaramouche is expected to provide the main challenge in the 1,000-metre sprint at the Pune Race Course.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
Pune Racing: Encino Tipped To Clinch Atomic Prince Plate In Friday's Feature Race
Encino heads the predictions for the Atomic Prince Plate at the Pune Race Course on Friday | Representational Image

Pune, July 23, 2026: Encino is fancied to win the Atomic Prince Plate, the main race on the second day of the Pune meeting to be held at the Pune Race Course here on Friday.

Scaramouche should be the other main contender in this sprint event to be run over a distance of 1,000 m.

Race Selections

1. The Ismail Khan Plate: 1 (5), 2 (6)

2. The Atomic Prince Plate: 1. Encino (3), 2. Scaramouche (2)

3. The Dr Anil Kumar Salver Div-2: 1 (1), 2 (2), 3 (6)

4. The World's Oldest Barbershop Trophy Div-2: 1 (2), 2 (7)

5. The Classic Talk Plate: 1 (4), 2 (2)

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6. The Dr Anil Kumar Salver Div-1: 1 (8), 2 (7), 3 (6)

7. The World's Oldest Barbershop Trophy Div-1: 1 (2), 2 (1)

8. The Unicorn Plate: 1 (3), 2 (6), 3 (11)

9. The Beyond Expectation Plate: 1 (4), 2 (8), 3 (3)

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