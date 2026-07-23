Pune Racing: Encino Tipped To Clinch Atomic Prince Plate In Friday's Feature Race

Encino heads the predictions for the Atomic Prince Plate at the Pune Race Course on Friday | Representational Image

Pune, July 23, 2026: Encino is fancied to win the Atomic Prince Plate, the main race on the second day of the Pune meeting to be held at the Pune Race Course here on Friday.

Scaramouche should be the other main contender in this sprint event to be run over a distance of 1,000 m.

Race Selections

1. The Ismail Khan Plate: 1 (5), 2 (6)

2. The Atomic Prince Plate: 1. Encino (3), 2. Scaramouche (2)

3. The Dr Anil Kumar Salver Div-2: 1 (1), 2 (2), 3 (6)

4. The World's Oldest Barbershop Trophy Div-2: 1 (2), 2 (7)

5. The Classic Talk Plate: 1 (4), 2 (2)

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6. The Dr Anil Kumar Salver Div-1: 1 (8), 2 (7), 3 (6)

7. The World's Oldest Barbershop Trophy Div-1: 1 (2), 2 (1)

8. The Unicorn Plate: 1 (3), 2 (6), 3 (11)

9. The Beyond Expectation Plate: 1 (4), 2 (8), 3 (3)

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