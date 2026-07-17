Sovereign King Dominates Dr S R Captain Salver As Pune Racing Season Opens With Thrilling Action | Representational pic

Pune: Sovereign King lived up to expectations with an authoritative victory in the season's first principal event, providing a fitting start to the Pune Racing Season winning the the Dr S R Captain Salver, the main event of the day.

Ridden with confidence by A Sandesh, Sovereign King settled comfortably before producing a strong finishing burst in the straight to justify his favouritism. The impressive win delighted his connections and race enthusiasts, setting the tone for what promises to be another exciting monsoon racing season at the Pune Racecourse.

Earlier in the afternoon, champion trainer Mallesh and leading jockey Suraj Narredu made an ideal beginning to the campaign by combining for a comfortable victory in the Season Opener Plate Div-1. Their success highlighted their excellent understanding of the tricky underfoot conditions, with Narredu judging the pace to perfection before guiding his mount home with plenty in hand.

The opening day's racing attracted a healthy turnout despite overcast conditions, and the well-contested races offered plenty of encouragement for the weeks ahead. With several established performers and emerging contenders expected to feature during the season, the curtain-raiser delivered competitive racing and memorable performances, leaving racing fans eagerly anticipating the remainder of the Pune racing calendar.