Pune Racing: Foxy Holds Edge In Eau De Vie Plate After Radha Sigtia Trophy Victory

Recent Radha Sigtia Trophy winner Foxy is expected to start among the leading contenders in Saturday’s Eau De Vie Plate at Pune Race Course | Representational Image

Pune, August 15, 2026: Fresh from her victory in the Radha Sigtia Trophy, Foxy looks the one to beat in the Eau De Vie Plate, the feature event on the second day of the Pune racing season at the Pune Race Course on Saturday.

Drawn favourably in stall two, the Behram Cama-trained runner will be partnered by jockey Aditya Waydande. With recent form on her side and a handy draw, Foxy is expected to start as one of the leading contenders in the 1000m sprint.

Azure and Midnight Express appear to be the principal challengers and are expected to provide the strongest opposition in what promises to be a competitive dash over the short distance.

Race Timing

First race: 1 pm

Selections

1. The Just By Chance Plate Div-2: 1. (7), 2. (8), 3. (2)

2. The Eau De Vie Plate: 1. Foxy (2), 2. Azure (3), 3. Midnight Express (5)

3. The Albertini Plate: 1. (4), 2. (2)

4. The Magansingh P Jodha Trophy Div-2: 1. (2), 2. (4)

5. The Moosa M Hoosein Trophy: 1. (5), 2. (6), 3. (11)

6. The Lucky Luciano Trophy: 1. (4), 2. (3), 3. (2)

7. Teena Katrak Memorial Independence Million: 1. (14), 2. (10), 3. (3)

8. The Magansingh P Jodha Trophy Div-1: 1. (6), 2. (1)

9. The Just By Chance Plate Div-1: 1. (1), 2. (2), 3. (6)