Pune Racing Elysium Stuns Favourite Kavya With Late Surge To Win Threptin Fillies' & Mares' Stakes | X - RaceMirror

Pune: Elysium produced a stunning late burst of speed to upset fancied runners and win the Threptin Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes (Grade III), the feature event at the Pune racecourse here on Friday.

Elysium launches late challenge

Ridden confidently by Akshay Kumar, the S.S. Attaollahi-trained Elysium was settled off the pace before unleashing a powerful finishing run in the closing stages. The outsider caught the leaders inside the final furlong and overhauled tote favourite Kavya in the last 25 metres to score by three-fourths of a length.

🏆 THREPTIN STAKES TAKES CENTRE STAGE AT PUNE!



The Threptin Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes takes centre stage at the Pune Racecourse on 2nd October 2026! 🔥



🏆 1800M | 4:00 PM | ₹15,00,000



⭐ KAVYA | PYRITE | REGINA MEMORABILIS | ELYSIUM | NAMIRI | WINFIELD | YOUREMANORBORN



Get… pic.twitter.com/gdawcYOItG — Racebuzz (@Racebuzzlive) October 2, 2026

Kavya, who was prominent from the moment the gates opened, dictated the pace in the seven-horse field. Winfield raced close behind and appeared to be the main challenger as the runners approached the home stretch.

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Kavya takes command

Kavya travelled strongly into the straight and opened up a lead of more than three lengths, with Winfield unable to make sufficient headway. Just when Kavya appeared to have the race safely in her keeping, Elysium emerged with a sudden burst of speed.

Akshay Kumar timed his challenge perfectly, gradually eating into Kavya’s advantage before Elysium swept past in the dying stages. Kavya had to settle for second, while Winfield was among those unable to match the winner’s finishing speed.

Outsider delivers decisive finish

The victory was particularly noteworthy as Elysium went into the race as an outsider but showed impressive acceleration when it mattered most.

Elysium’s determined finish and Kavya’s near-miss provided an exciting climax to the feature race of Friday’s Pune meeting.