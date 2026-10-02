Impact Games India 2026 Kicks Off In Mumbai With Grand Opening At Willingdon Club | File Pic

Mumbai, October 2, 2026: Impact Games India (IGI) 2026, Mumbai’s first multi-sport fundraising movement organised by Rotary Clubs, was officially inaugurated today, marking the beginning of a month-long celebration of sport, fitness, community and social impact across the city.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Queens Necklace, the grand opening at Willingdon Sports Club brought together around 150 guests, including several notable dignitaries, members of the Rotary community, sporting enthusiasts, partners and supporters of the initiative.

The celebrations commenced with a golf event featuring 24 golfers, setting the stage for four weekends of sporting action across some of Mumbai’s most marquee sporting venues. IGI brings together clubs, schools, corporates and communities across 15+ sporting disciplines, with competitions spanning Cricket, Football, Volleyball, Golf, Tennis, Padel, Pickleball, Squash, Badminton, Table Tennis, Bowling, Chess, Bridge, Mahjong, Carrom, Scrabble and Sudoku.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Mumbai SOBO, in association with the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport, under the aegis of Rotary District 3141, IGI is a first-of-its-kind city-wide multi-sport fundraiser. Recognised under the Fit India Movement by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the initiative uses the power of sport to bring communities together while contributing towards charitable initiatives in education, healthcare, youth development and community welfare.

Commenting on the grand opening, Sanket Jain, Project Director, Impact Games India and President, Rotary Club of Mumbai SOBO, said, “Today marks the beginning of something we hope Mumbai will truly make its own. Impact Games India brings together the joy of sport with a larger purpose of creating opportunities to participate, connect with one another and contribute to causes that matter. From the first tee-off today to the Grand Finale, every game and every participant will add to this collective movement.”

IGI is expected to welcome over 5,000 participants across the month. IGI is designed to be inclusive and accessible, with categories for school children, senior citizens, people with disabilities, recreational players, elite athletes and first-time participants.

The sporting events will be held across Otters Club, Willingdon Sports Club, NSCI, Acres Club, Juhu Gymkhana, K. J. Somaiya, Smaaash, Padel 360, 7Padel-Foundry & St. Stanislaus and Chitrakoot Grounds. The month-long sporting celebration will culminate in the Grand Finale and Closing Ceremony at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), Worli, on November 1.

About Impact Games India

Impact Games India (IGI) is Mumbai’s first city-wide multi-sport fundraising movement organised by the Rotary Club of Mumbai SOBO in association with the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport under Rotary District 3141. Built on the philosophy of Compete • Connect • Contribute, IGI uses the power of sport to unite communities and create lasting social impact. For more information, visit www.impactgamesindia.com or write to contact@impactgamesindia.com.