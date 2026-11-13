Pune Racing Championship Goes Down To Final Day As Jodha And Ramswarup Face Stiff Challenges

Pesi Shroff and A. Sandesh remain within striking distance as Pune's racing season prepares for a thrilling championship finale | File Photo

Pune, November 13, 2026: As the Pune racing season heads towards its conclusion, the battle for the champion trainer and champion jockey titles has gone right down to the wire, promising an exciting finish on the final day of the season.

Trainer Adhiraj S. Jodha and apprentice jockey Ramswarup currently occupy the top positions in their respective categories. However, their celebrations may have to wait, with former champion trainer Pesi Shroff and seasoned jockey A. Sandesh breathing down their necks and firmly in contention to snatch the coveted crowns.

Jodha Faces Challenge From Shroff

Jodha has enjoyed an impressive season, saddling 23 winners at a strike rate of 20.70 per cent. But Shroff, with 18 winners, has kept himself very much in the hunt. Interestingly, Shroff has a better winning percentage of 22.78, underlining the effectiveness of his stable despite having fewer winners.

Sandesh Closes In On Ramswarup

The jockeys' championship is equally poised for a thrilling finish. Apprentice Ramswarup leads the tally with 18 winners, but Sandesh is just two behind with 16 victories. With only one race day left, the apprentice will have to keep his nerves under control, while Sandesh will be hoping to make the most of his remaining opportunities.

The final day, therefore, promises more than just exciting racing. It will also decide who walks away with the season's most coveted individual honours. Neither Jodha nor Ramswarup can afford to relax, with Shroff and Sandesh waiting to capitalise on even the slightest slip.

The champions' crowns are still up for grabs, and the final day's racing could provide a dramatic climax to the Pune season.

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