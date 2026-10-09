Pune Races: Endurance Favoured For Gruelling 3,200m Suresh Mahindra Trophy

Pune, October 9, 2026: Endurance appeals the most for the Suresh Mahindra Trophy, the feature event on the 10th day of the Pune racing season at the Pune racecourse on Saturday.
On the eve of the much-awaited Pune Derby, a seven-race card has been scheduled. The Suresh Mahindra Trophy, run over a gruelling 3,200 metres, is the longest race of the season and has attracted a small field of just three contenders.
Winfield looks the main challenger to Endurance in what promises to be a test of stamina and staying ability.
First race: 2 pm
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