 Pune Races: Endurance Favoured For Gruelling 3,200m Suresh Mahindra Trophy
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Pune Races: Endurance Favoured For Gruelling 3,200m Suresh Mahindra Trophy

Endurance is the leading selection for the 3,200-metre Suresh Mahindra Trophy at Pune Racecourse on Saturday, the 10th day of the racing season. The season’s longest race has attracted three contenders, with Winfield tipped as the main challenger. The seven-race meeting takes place on the eve of the Pune Derby.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Friday, October 09, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
Pune Races: Endurance Favoured For Gruelling 3,200m Suresh Mahindra Trophy
A three-horse field will contest the season’s longest race at Pune Racecourse, with Winfield expected to provide the strongest challenge to Endurance | Representational Image

Pune, October 9, 2026: Endurance appeals the most for the Suresh Mahindra Trophy, the feature event on the 10th day of the Pune racing season at the Pune racecourse on Saturday.

On the eve of the much-awaited Pune Derby, a seven-race card has been scheduled. The Suresh Mahindra Trophy, run over a gruelling 3,200 metres, is the longest race of the season and has attracted a small field of just three contenders.

Winfield looks the main challenger to Endurance in what promises to be a test of stamina and staying ability.

First race: 2 pm

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