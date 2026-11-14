 Pune Horse Racing: Fynbos Favoured To Win Burgundy Mantra Luxury Line RWITC Trophy On Season's Final Day
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Pune Horse Racing: Fynbos Favoured To Win Burgundy Mantra Luxury Line RWITC Trophy On Season's Final Day

Fynbos is the leading selection for the Burgundy Mantra Luxury Line R.W.I.T.C. Ltd. Trophy (Gr.2), the feature race on Sunday's concluding Pune racing programme. Elysium is tipped as the main challenger in the contest at Pune Racecourse. The eight-race card begins at 12.30 pm, with the season's champion jockey and champion trainer also set to be crowned.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 10:08 PM IST
Pune Horse Racing: Fynbos Favoured To Win Burgundy Mantra Luxury Line RWITC Trophy On Season's Final Day
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Pune: Fynbos appeals the most in the Burgundy Mantra Luxury Line R.W.I.T.C. Ltd. Trophy (Gr.2), the feature event on the concluding day of the Pune racing season to be held at the Pune Racecourse on Sunday.

Elysium is expected to emerge as the principal challenger and could make Fynbos work hard for victory in what promises to be an interesting contest.

The final day's racing will also witness the crowning of the champion jockey and champion trainer, adding to the excitement as the Pune season draws to a close.

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First race: 12.30

Selections

1. The Dangerous Plate: 1. (1), 2. (2)

2. The Pune Cantonment Board Trophy Div-2: 1. (1), 2. (3), 3. (4)

3. The Mount Rose Plate Div-1: 1. (6), 2. (7), 3. (8)

4. The Self Styled Plate: 1. (6), 2. (5), 3. (4)

5. The Pune Cantonment Board Trophy Div-1: 1. (2), 2. (3), 3. (4)

6. The Burgundy Mantra Luxury Line R.W.I.T.C. Ltd Trophy (Gr.2): 1. Fynbos (1), 2. Elysium (3)

7. The Mount Rose Plate Div-2: 1. (9), 2. (11), 3. (10)

8. The Whopper Plate: 1. (4), 2. (5), 3. (7)

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