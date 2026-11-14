Pune Horse Racing: Fynbos Favoured To Win Burgundy Mantra Luxury Line RWITC Trophy On Season's Final Day

Pune: Fynbos appeals the most in the Burgundy Mantra Luxury Line R.W.I.T.C. Ltd. Trophy (Gr.2), the feature event on the concluding day of the Pune racing season to be held at the Pune Racecourse on Sunday.
Elysium is expected to emerge as the principal challenger and could make Fynbos work hard for victory in what promises to be an interesting contest.
The final day's racing will also witness the crowning of the champion jockey and champion trainer, adding to the excitement as the Pune season draws to a close.
First race: 12.30
Selections
1. The Dangerous Plate: 1. (1), 2. (2)
2. The Pune Cantonment Board Trophy Div-2: 1. (1), 2. (3), 3. (4)
3. The Mount Rose Plate Div-1: 1. (6), 2. (7), 3. (8)
4. The Self Styled Plate: 1. (6), 2. (5), 3. (4)
5. The Pune Cantonment Board Trophy Div-1: 1. (2), 2. (3), 3. (4)
6. The Burgundy Mantra Luxury Line R.W.I.T.C. Ltd Trophy (Gr.2): 1. Fynbos (1), 2. Elysium (3)
7. The Mount Rose Plate Div-2: 1. (9), 2. (11), 3. (10)
8. The Whopper Plate: 1. (4), 2. (5), 3. (7)