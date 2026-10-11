Pune Derby 2026: Jaandaar Overcomes Pre-Race Drama To Clinch Fifth Straight Victory Under Jockey Vivek G

Jaandaar winning the Villoo C Poonawalla Pune Derby at the Pune race course here on Sunday. | Pics | Anand Chaini

Pune: Jaandaar overcame a dramatic pre-race setback to extend his winning streak to five consecutive victories, displaying tremendous fighting spirit under jockey Vivek G and won the Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby (Grade 1), at the Pune Race Course.

The colt, trained by champion trainer Pesi Shroff, proved stubborn at the starting gates, even throwing his jockey off his mount and refusing to enter the stalls. After being blindfolded, Jaandaar was finally led into the gates, allowing the race to proceed.

Despite the pre-race drama, Jaandaar settled down once the gates opened and kept pace with the other runners in the field. Iron Mirage took the initiative in the early stages, setting the pace and forcing the contenders to keep up with the tempo.

For a considerable part of the race, Jaandaar gave little indication that he would emerge victorious. His subdued performance left punters, many of whom had been closely following the colt's impressive run of victories, wondering whether his winning streak would finally come to an end.

However, Vivek G remained patient and timed his challenge to perfection as the runners approached the business end of the race. Jaandaar responded gamely when called upon, making his move at the crucial stage and displaying the determination that has marked his recent performances.

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In a close finish, Jaandaar got the better of Avener by less than a length to secure his fifth successive victory. The win once again underlined the colt's ability to deliver under pressure, despite the unusual circumstances before the start.

For Shroff's stable, Jaandaar's latest triumph was another rewarding result, reinforcing the colt's reputation as one to watch on the Pune racing circuit.