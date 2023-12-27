PTV Sports In Pakistan Cleared Of Betting Advertisements, Expected To Resume Broadcast Of Australia Tests Soon

Pakistan national cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the broadcast of the ongoing Test series between Pakistan and Australia facing disruptions in the sub-continent nation due to the presence of betting advertisements, the issue has now come to a close. State broadcaster PTV had suspended the first day coverage of the Boxing Day Test that started on December 26th at MCG.

Ten Sports also had broadcast rights and continued to telecast the series in PTV's absence. The Pakistan's Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued a notice forbidding the broadcast or distribution of advertisements from any proxy companies that promote gambling and betting during any sporting events in the country.

Following PEMRA's directive, the feed provided to Pakistan will not include any kind of betting advertisements or anything which promotes gambling, making PTV available for coverage in Pakistan.

Pakistan trailing the ongoing Test series against Australia:

Pakistan, meanwhile, have found the going tough against a strong Australian side as they trail the three-Test series by 1-0. The tourists were battered in the opening Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth by 360 runs as Australia thrived across facets on a bouncy track.

Shan Masood's men also found themselves on the back foot after putting the home side into bat on day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They dropped David Warner in the 3rd over of the innings, with the left-hander managing to make 38 runs eventually. Australia eventually reached 187-3 at the end of day 1.

Pakistan came with more fire on day 2 and kept Australia to 318 as Aamer Jamal took 3 wickets. However, things went south for the visitors after being 120-1 at one stage as they collapsed to 193-6 by stumps, leaving themselves with a mountain to climb.