Psychic Star stuns Santissimo to claim AC Ardeshir Trophy

Psychic Star trained by Pesi Shroff is favourite at the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks |

Santissimo, the tote favourite, cruised into the lead early and looked firmly in command. But racing, as always, writes its own script. In the final 100 metres, the crowd at the Mahalaxmi racecourse watched in disbelief as Psychic Star unleashed a brilliant, spirited surge that swept past the favourite to clinch the AC Ardeshir Trophy — the first graded event of the Mumbai Meeting — on a vibrant Sunday afternoon.

The six-horse field lined up for the challenging 1600-metre contest, and for most of the journey it appeared to be Santissimo’s race to lose. Yet, quietly biding his time was Vivek G, astride Psychic Star from the powerful Pesi Shroff yard.

The filly, who had shown glimpses of her talent earlier — including her victory in the Rajaram Chhatrapati Trophy in Pune — displayed no signs of urgency until the final furlong. Then, almost on cue, she exploded forward with a decisive, irresistible burst to notch the sixth win of her career, leaving her rivals stunned.

On a day when only three favourites managed to justify their support on a six-race card, jockey P. Trevor emerged as one of the standout performers, finishing with an impressive double and further stamping his authority on the early Mumbai season.