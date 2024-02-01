PSL Or IPL? Babar Azam Picks Best T20 League In The World

Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ex-Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed his pick for the best T20 league between the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) during a question and answer session on Twitter space. The right-handed batter snubbed IPL and named PSL as the best T20 tournament.

The IPL started way back in 2008 and is known to have given rise to all other T20 leagues. The valuation of the cash-rich tournament has grown exponentially over the years, with the world's best players participating in it. Meanwhile, PSL began in 2016 and while the competition has showed promises, it is yet to reach that unprecedented level.

With a fan asking the Lahore-born cricketer to choose between PSL and IPL, he had litle hesitation in choosing the former.

Babar Azam is the highest run-getter in PSL tournament history:

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old is the highest run-getter in the history of PSL, aggregating 2935 runs in 79 matches at 43.80 with a solitary hundred and 28 half-centuries. The right-handed batter moved to Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 edition and was appointed captain of the franchise.

The 9th edition of PSL is all set to commence on February 17th and will run until March 18th. Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against two-time winners Islamabad United.