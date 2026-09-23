PSL Franchise RawalPindiz Denies Owner's 'Ultimatum' Over Mohammad Rizwan Amid NCCIA Gambling, Betting Probe | X

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise The Pindiz issued a clarification after reports claimed that its owner Ahsan Tahir had threatened to withdraw the team from the competition if Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan was stopped from playing cricket. The Pindiz issued an official statement in connection with the matter on its social media account on Wednesday.

The Pindiz denied that Tahir had made any comments about Rizwan or the ongoing National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) matter. The franchise said that the statements attributed to its owner were "entirely fabricated" and stressed that he had not issued any statement on the issue.

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The clarification came after social media was abuzz with the reports that Tahir had opposed any possible ban on Rizwan and had linked his future involvement in the PSL to the Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman continuing to play. Some reports also claimed that Rizwan was a key reason behind Tahir’s decision to acquire the Pindiz franchise.

The Pindiz said it has formally asked the media organisation concerned to retract the report, publish a correction and issue a public apology. The franchise also said it takes the unauthorised attribution of statements to its ownership seriously and reserved its rights to take appropriate action.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT

The Pindiz categorically rejects the fabricated statements being attributed to our Owner, Mr. M. Ahsan Tahir, regarding Muhammad Rizwan and the ongoing NCCIA matter.

To be unequivocally clear: Mr. Tahir has issued no statement whatsoever on this matter. The remarks published and attributed to him were not made by him and are entirely fabricated.

The Pindiz has formally called upon the media organisation concerned to immediately retract the fabricated attribution, publish a clear correction, and issue an appropriate public apology.

We take the unauthorised fabrication and attribution of statements to our ownership seriously. The Pindiz reserves all rights and will take such measures as may be appropriate to protect the reputation and interests of Mr. Tahir and the organisation.

The Pindiz

Controversy

The controversy comes as Mohammad Rizwan remains involved in an ongoing NCCIA inquiry. He and Imam-ul-Haq appeared before the agency earlier this month.

The Lahore High Court has allowed the inquiry to continue and directed Rizwan to cooperate, while also instructing the agency not to harass him.

The court has made clear that a call-up notice is a procedural step for gathering information and does not itself establish wrongdoing.

No final finding against Rizwan has been announced in the NCCIA matter yet. The Pindiz's latest statement therefore specifically addresses the comments attributed to its owner, rather than the merits or outcome of the ongoing inquiry.