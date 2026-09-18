Mohammad Rizwan Takes Phone Seizure Issue To ICC Anti-Corruption Unit Amid Betting & Gambling Allegations

Mohammad Rizwan Betting, Gambling & Match-Fixing Row: 'Friday Prayers' Behind Discipline Breach, Claims Report | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has approached the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) for guidance over the seizure and continued retention of his mobile phone during an ongoing investigation by Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The cricketer has also sought clarification on the procedures governing the transfer and forensic examination of his device.

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Rizwan Seeks Clarity From ICC

According to local media reports, Rizwan’s request is not a complaint against any individual or organisation but is aimed at understanding the process followed in his case. He has asked whether the procedure for requesting his phone, transferring it from the United Kingdom to Pakistan and conducting a forensic examination complied with the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Rizwan has also sought guidance regarding his responsibilities and the procedure he should follow when cooperating with anti-corruption authorities in the future. The development comes days after the Lahore High Court dismissed Rizwan’s petition challenging notices issued to him by the NCCIA.

NCCIA Probe Into Betting Claims

Rizwan’s counsel also questioned the NCCIA’s jurisdiction, arguing that the ICC ACU was the appropriate forum for corruption-related matters involving cricketers. The NCCIA inquiry concerns online betting and gambling in Pakistan cricket, with reports also linking it to alleged leaks of dressing-room information during the Test series against England. Rizwan and fellow batter Imam-ul-Haq appeared before the agency in Lahore earlier this month.