IND Vs AUS BGT 2027: Ranchi Test Set For Venue Change After Gambhir & Co Raise Concerns - Report

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The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2027 could see a change to its proposed venue list after concerns were reportedly raised over playing conditions in Ranchi during the winter months. India are scheduled to host Australia in a five-Test series beginning January 21, with Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad currently listed as the venues. The fourth Test is scheduled to be played in Ranchi from February 19 to 23.

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Daylight Concerns Put Ranchi Test Under Discussion

The proposed schedule has reportedly come under discussion because of the limited amount of daylight available in Ranchi during February. The concern is particularly important for Test cricket, where reduced playing time can lead to lost overs and potentially affect the course of a match.

With the Ranchi Test scheduled during the winter period, the issue has prompted the team management to ask the BCCI to examine the conditions.

A change to the Ranchi venue has not been officially confirmed at this stage. The BCCI is reportedly considering whether another venue could provide more suitable daylight conditions for the fourth Test.

Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Rajkot in Consideration

Reports have suggested that Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Rajkot could be among the cities considered if the Ranchi Test is moved. All three venues have previously hosted international cricket, although their selection would depend on scheduling and logistical factors. For now, Ranchi remains part of the proposed five-Test schedule, with no official announcement confirming a change.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy remains one of the most closely followed Test series in international cricket, adding significance to any scheduling decision. The 2027 series will feature five Tests as India and Australia prepare for another extended contest. Further clarity on the Ranchi venue is expected once the BCCI completes its review of the proposed schedule and playing conditions.