PSL 2026 Row: Shaheen Afridi Fined, Sikandar Raza Cleared After Hotel Incident; Zimbabwe Star Thanks PCB | X

Lahore, March 31: Controversies continue to emerge in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. In another incident, Pakistani star pacer and Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has been fined PKR 1 million by the franchise over a hotel security breach. However, another cricketer involved in the incident has been given a clean chit. The incident also includes Zimbabwe star all-rounder Sikandar Raza who has been cleared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after which he thanked the cricket board.

There are reports that the incident came to light after reports emerged that claimed that four unauthorised people entered the team hotel and were taken to a player's room. After an internal inquiry, the franchise called it a misunderstanding but still fined Shaheen Afridi to maintain discipline.

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Raza says Visitors Were Family

Sikandar Raza denied the claimed and said that the visitors were his family and friends. He added that the meeting was short and it was his request. He also said he and Afridi were not fully aware of any change in rules.

After given a clean chit into the matter, Sikandar Raza took to his official social media account and thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Super League management for allowing his family to meet him. He called it a kind gesture.

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Sikandar Raza said, "Thank you @TheRealPCBMedia and @thePSLt20 management for allowing my family and relatives to come and see me in my room. Your kind gesture is greatly appreciated. #QalandarDilSe."

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Another Controversy

In another controversy, Lahore Qalandars team has been found to be involved in ball tampering after which they were given 5 penalty runs in the game against Karachi Kings. Fakhar Zaman was caught red-handed after which action has also been taken against him. He has been awarded a ban of two matches in the PSL.