PSL 2026: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi To Urge PM Shehbaz Sharif To Allow Fans After 'Fuel Shortage' Remark On India | VIDEO

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi With Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif | X

Lahore, April 14: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that he will once again speak to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about allowing fans inside stadiums during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 amid controversial remarks of fuel shortage in India. He also said that the board wants to bring back spectators and improve the match atmosphere, but the final decision will depend on the government.

Controversial Remark

The statement comes after a video surfaced on social media, showing Naqvi claiming that there is fuel shortage in Indian and there are long queues at petrol pumps. However, the situation seems to be normal in Indian and the stadiums are flooded with fans during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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Pakistan Under Emergency

In contrast, Pakistan Super League is currently being held in closed doors due to restrictions and there are also videos surfacing from the country showing people struggling to get fuel and long queues are seen at petrol pumps. Pakistan has also declared a mini emergency and working four days a week.

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Why Matches Are Being Played Without Crowd

At present, PSL matches are being held without fans. This step was taken as part of government measures to reduce expenses and manage the impact of the ongoing global situation, especially tensions in the Middle East. To keep things under control, matches are currently limited to only two cities, Karachi and Lahore, to reduce travel and movement.

Franchises Want Fans Back

As per reports from Pakistani media, several PSL team owners have also requested the government to allow spectators. They believe that fans are essential for the league's identity and experience. They have urged authorities to reconsider the decision and let crowds return in a safe manner.

No Change in Schedule

Despite the situation, the PCB has made it clear that the match schedule will remain the same. There are no plans to shift or delay games. The board has also assured franchises that they will receive their share of ticket revenue, with PCB taking care of related costs.