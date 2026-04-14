'Wahan Pe Fuel Ki Shortage Hai': PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Sparks Controversy Over Remarks On India Amid PSL 2026; Video

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Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has triggered fresh controversy after allegedly claiming that India is facing a fuel shortage, a remark widely seen as an attempt to mock the Indian Premier League (IPL) during comparisons with the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The comments, reported during discussions around the ongoing PSL 2026 season, come at a time when both leagues are being closely compared in terms of popularity, crowd turnout, and global reach.

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Naqvi suggested that issues like fuel availability were affecting India, a statement that has drawn strong criticism across social media and cricket circles, with many calling it misleading and unnecessary in the context of sports discourse. "Hamara stance kuch aur hai. India ki petrol pumps pe lines lambi hai. Wahan pe fuel ki shortage hai, aur Pakistan mai nahi hai," said Naqvi.

The PSL 2026 season itself has been under scrutiny after several matches were played in restricted conditions, including limited venues and reduced or absent crowds due to broader regional concerns. Critics have pointed out that despite such challenges, attempts to frame comparisons with the IPL have often led to unnecessary political undertones entering cricket discussions.