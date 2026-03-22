PSL 2026 in Crisis: No Fans Allowed, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Confirms Only 2 Venues Amid Pak-Afghan Fallout

Image: X

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that the PSL 2026 season has been considerably scaled back amid tensions with Afghanistan. To reduce public movement, the tournament will be held in only two cities, with no spectators allowed in the stadium. Naqvi added that the opening ceremony would also be cancelled to save costs.

In a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, Naqvi said the PSL 2026 will be limited to two venues, Karachi and Lahore. He added that the decision aims to reduce public movement.

“Consultations regarding the PSL had been ongoing for several days. We don’t know how long the current situation will persist, but hosting the PSL is essential. It is an international brand, and foreign players are involved. Everyone is eager for the PSL to go ahead," Naqvi said in the press conference.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite the major cutbacks, the PSL 2026 is expected to kick start on its scheduled March 26 date.

“If we had postponed the PSL, there would be no window later to hold it. We have prepared a new schedule that minimises team movements,” he said.

PSL has been severly hit with the ongoing security tensions given the conflict with Afghanistan. Several players have already pulled out of the season, including Jake Fraser-McGurk, Gudakesh Motie. Several have been entinced by the IPL, with Dasun Shanaka joining Blessing Muzarabani in withdrawing from the tournament to sign IPL 2026 deals.

Furthermore, with no fans, PCB revenues will take a severe hit, in a season where they introduced two new teams. PCB have confirmed that fans will recveive refunds for the tickets they booked. The board also confirmed it will compensate the franchise for loss of revenue.

“Fans will be able to receive refunds for tickets, and we apologise to them for the inconvenience. We pray that the situation in the region returns to normal soon," Naqvi added.